listen hear! Song of the Day: Brett Dennen shares his hopeful new song "This Is Going To Be The Year"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST
Brett Dennen
WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like. We hope you do too!
Just in time for the New Year, longtime WFPK favorite Brett Dennen has shared his optimistic new song, “This Is Going To Be The Year.”

“This song is about being brand new again,” Brett posted on Twitter. “When something, an idea, or an actual thing, is so new that you don't know what it's going to be like yet. You don't know how far it can go or how great it can be. You can only imagine.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.

