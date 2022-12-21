listen hear! Song of the Day: Silversun Pickups share their cover of Low's "Just Like Christmas"

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and maybe you will too.

This year we’ve seen a flurry of new tunes for the holidays. Silversun Pickups have shared their cover of Low’s classic holiday song, “Just Like Christmas.” The song was produced by Butch Vig (Nirvana, Garbage) who also worked on their latest album, Physical Thrills. All proceeds from sales will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, a charity of Low’s choice, in Mimi Parker’s name.

“We’ve been fans of Low’s beautiful music for a long time now," said Silversun Pickups Brian Aubert. “When we heard the news about Mimi’s passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan’s blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs, with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alan in Mimi’s name. Low’s Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool.”

Silversun Pickups will be making a Louisville appearance at The Mercury Ballroom on February 21.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.