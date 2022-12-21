Kyle Meredith With... 700 Episodes! Maya Hawke, Jack Black, Jamie Bower, Suki Waterhouse

Today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With… marks 700 in the interview series and we’re celebrating with a special that puts the spotlight on some of the film & television stars that have dropped by, most of them also musicians or at least tend to use music in their work. You’ll hear from Jared Leto, Maya Hawke, Jack Black, Kate Siegel, Jamie Campbell Bower, Suki Waterhouse, and Kiefer Sutherland, all who discuss their latest film and audio projects, favorite music, and how the two worlds intersect.

Dive in to hear how Maya Hawke and Jamie Bower’s Stranger Things characters find their way into their songs; Jack Black discussing how the weird early 90s was the perfect place to launch a comedy musical act; Kate Siegel’s iconic scream in Midnight Mass; Jared Leto finding the musicality in accents as well as an update on Thirty Seconds To Mars; Suki Waterhouse giving nods to Sharon Van Etten and Lucinda Williams along with a glimpse into the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six; and Kiefer Sutherland talking about 24, his days in jail, and the music that came out of those times.