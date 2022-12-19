listen hear! Song of the Day: The Arcs share dreamy new song "Eyez"

listen hear! Song of the day spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

The Arcs have shared their latest single “Eyez.” It’s the third preview from their upcoming sophomore release, Electrophonic Chronic. The new album follows their 2015 debut, Yours Dreamily. The project, led by Dan Auerbach, includes the original lineup with Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and the late Richard Swift.

Auerbach spoke about Swift and finishing the album as a tribute to his bandmate: “There’s a lot of mystery to most people. You can work with someone for years and there will be things about them that you never know. Everyone has parts of their story they might not want written.”

"It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.”

The new album will arrive January 27th via Auerbach's own label, Easy Eye Sound.

Watch the accompanying video from animator/director Robert "Roboshobo" Schobe:

