SZA, 'Conceited'

SZA's "Conceited" hits like a much needed dance break after an epic meltdown. It's like snapping out of a stream of negativity and reminding yourself who you are, no more shame or self-pity. She isn't letting circumstances beyond her control — naysayers; who her ex is currently seeing — dictate her worth, even if only briefly. Fun, bouncy production by Cody Fayne, paired with poppy synth melodies allow her infectious, melodic rap flow to glow as she relishes in an unapologetic, cocky moment: "Feelin' like a billion / Feel I might drill on your ho / I'm just livin' my goals / Pressure make diamonds, can't fold," she sings, wielding her power. There's even an evocation of her labelmate Kendrick Lamar's "Count Me Out," taunting those who might bet against her. In the breezy cadences of "Conceited," SZA is being stingy with her energy, recognizing that having everything she needs might not be enough.

