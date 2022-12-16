© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Watch R.E.M. celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Chronic Town" with some impressive friends

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
A collage of R.E.M. posters and ticket stubs, as well as the cover of their EP "Chronic Town"
Universal Music Enterprises
/

R.E.M.'s debut EP Chronic Town was released in August of 1982 which means means it's celebrating its (gulp) 40th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion— and the band itself— group members Mike Mills and Peter Buck were joined by the likes of the Indigo Girls, Darius Rucker, Lenny Kaye, Fred Armisen and many more, to play tracks from Chronic Town and other R.E.M. favorites. Drummer Bill Berry was also present but didn't perform.

The event at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, raised funds for Planned Parenthood and was hosted by actor and comedian David Cross. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes served as the house band leader.

Check out some fan-shot videos from the event...

Tags
Music Arts and cultureWFPKMusic News
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content