Watch R.E.M. celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Chronic Town" with some impressive friends

R.E.M.'s debut EP Chronic Town was released in August of 1982 which means means it's celebrating its (gulp) 40th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion— and the band itself— group members Mike Mills and Peter Buck were joined by the likes of the Indigo Girls, Darius Rucker, Lenny Kaye, Fred Armisen and many more, to play tracks from Chronic Town and other R.E.M. favorites. Drummer Bill Berry was also present but didn't perform.

The event at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, raised funds for Planned Parenthood and was hosted by actor and comedian David Cross. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes served as the house band leader.

Check out some fan-shot videos from the event...