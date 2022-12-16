listen hear! Song of the Day: Iggy Pop "Strung Out Johnny"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

The Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop has shared his new song, “Strung Out Johnny.” It’s the second preview from his forthcoming 19th solo studio album, ‘Every Loser’, due January 6th. The synth-heavy number is a cautionary tale of heroin addiction. Pop sings from experience as a former addict.

The new album features an all-star lineup of musicians including Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane's Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Blink-182's Travis Barker and late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Iggy also announced an upcoming tour with his new band The Losers, who include the aforementioned McKagan, Smith and Watt.

(Caution: language)

