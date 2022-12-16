© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Iggy Pop "Strung Out Johnny"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST
Iggy-Pop-Strung-Out-Johnny-1-678x381.jpg

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.
The Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop has shared his new song, “Strung Out Johnny.” It’s the second preview from his forthcoming 19th solo studio album, ‘Every Loser’, due January 6th. The synth-heavy number is a cautionary tale of heroin addiction. Pop sings from experience as a former addict.

The new album features an all-star lineup of musicians including Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane's Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Blink-182's Travis Barker and late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Iggy also announced an upcoming tour with his new band The Losers, who include the aforementioned McKagan, Smith and Watt.

(Caution: language)

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons