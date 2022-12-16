Kathryn Brooks reminisces on new single "Won't You Stay"

Kathryn Brooks just shared a new song called "Won't You Stay." The gentle, romantic tune is the second single from the upcoming EP Last Looks, following last month's release of "Cottonwoods."

The Louisville musician created the EP with a fellow Louisvillian, guitarist and producer Anthony Keenan (who is featured on the new single with a Dave Rawlings/Gillian Welch-inspired guitar solo). "Won't You Stay" is the last song they made for the collection; Brooks says, "this song tied the whole thing together and confirmed the trajectory and name of the EP, Last Looks."

Listen to Kathryn Brooks' new single "Won't You Stay" below.