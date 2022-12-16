© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

Kathryn Brooks reminisces on new single "Won't You Stay"

Published December 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST
Cover Art

Kathryn Brooks just shared a new song called "Won't You Stay." The gentle, romantic tune is the second single from the upcoming EP Last Looks, following last month's release of "Cottonwoods."

The Louisville musician created the EP with a fellow Louisvillian, guitarist and producer Anthony Keenan (who is featured on the new single with a Dave Rawlings/Gillian Welch-inspired guitar solo). "Won't You Stay" is the last song they made for the collection; Brooks says, "this song tied the whole thing together and confirmed the trajectory and name of the EP, Last Looks."

Listen to Kathryn Brooks' new single "Won't You Stay" below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior