Katie Pruitt, Butch Walker and Elizabeth Cook cover Jim Croce for a good cause

When Georgia musicians Katie Pruitt, Butch Walker and Elizabeth Cook played a Jim Croce tune onstage last May to raise finds for the Georgia Music Foundation, it went over really well.

So well, in fact, the trio decided to record it.

Originally done by Croce for his 1972 album You Don't Mess Around with Jim, Walker said Croce was a favorite of all three artists.

“My parents used to listen to Jim Croce all the time in the house and I realized how they would always play ‘Walkin Back to Georgia’ on summer days when we were living in Cartersville,” Walker says. “It brought a rush of memories back, and when we were getting ready to soundcheck I hit up Katie and Elizabeth and asked if they knew the song. Needless to say, they said ‘Yes!’ and we were off and running. We thought it went over really well, so we all agreed that recording a version of it for the cause was the right thing to do.”

Since Walker is from Cartersville, Pruitt hails from Atlanta, and Cook went to school in Georgia, the proceeds from the song will once again go to the Georgia Music Foundation, the non-profit that supports music education programs in the state.

Give a listen to Pruitt, Walker and Cook as they break out some lovely harmonies on "Walkin' Back to Georgia."