© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Bryan Peak's new album "Pinner" is loaded with local appearances

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
20221030_185732.jpg
Cover Art

Bryan "Pinner" Peak is a Louisville-based musician who showcases a long list of local talents on his new album Pinner. Peak composed and arranged all of the music, but as you listen to the album, you hear a variety of voices taking center stage, and the instruments behind them also shuffle. To record and engineer the project, Peak called on Phil Bright at Louisville Recording Company.

Physical copies of Pinner are available at a variety of local record shops; you can also stream the new album below.

The local musicians involved include:

  • Johnny Berry (Johnny Berry and the Outliers)
  • Luca Bianconcini (Radiotronic)
  • Sara Bond (The Pretty Goods)
  • Phil Bright (Musician/Sound Engineer/Owner- Louisville Recording Co.)
  • Josh C (Rock Station/Sight & Sound)
  • Michael Cleveland (Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper)
  • Kevin Cummings (Kevin & Lauren/The Boot Scoots)
  • Michael Duncan (Wicked Sensation/Sabbath)
  • Johnny Edwards (Buster Brown/Montrose/King Kobra/Foreigner/Bleu Phonque)
  • Lauren Eid (Kevin & Lauren/The Boot Scoots)
  • Erin Flaherty (Empty Arms Band)
  • Josh Goodlett (Josh Goodlett Music)
  • Keith Hutcheson (Abraham Rush/Rockslide/The Brass Pack)
  • Jessica Leslie (Wax Factory - Actress)
  • Jim Masterson (Jim Masterson Blues Band/Tailfin Cadillacs)
  • LeAndre Melton (Soul/Gospel Singer)
  • Frankie Moody (Frankie Moody Music)
  • Jesse Murrah (Straight Company)
  • Bryan Peak (Pinner)
  • Cheryl Price (Most Wanted)
  • Tiffany Lynn Puckett (Tiffany Lynn Puckett Band/The Bottle Trees)
  • Bob Ramsey (The Merry Pranksters/From Paris/Louisville Slugger Field Organist)
  • Traci Slayton (The Derby City Ramblers)
  • Amber Steele (Hot Copper)
  • Isaac Stephens (Empty Arms Band)
  • Blaise Streets (Blaise Streets Band)
  • Craig Wagner (Craig Wagner Music)
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior