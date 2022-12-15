Bryan Peak's new album "Pinner" is loaded with local appearances
Bryan "Pinner" Peak is a Louisville-based musician who showcases a long list of local talents on his new album Pinner. Peak composed and arranged all of the music, but as you listen to the album, you hear a variety of voices taking center stage, and the instruments behind them also shuffle. To record and engineer the project, Peak called on Phil Bright at Louisville Recording Company.
Physical copies of Pinner are available at a variety of local record shops; you can also stream the new album below.
The local musicians involved include:
- Johnny Berry (Johnny Berry and the Outliers)
- Luca Bianconcini (Radiotronic)
- Sara Bond (The Pretty Goods)
- Phil Bright (Musician/Sound Engineer/Owner- Louisville Recording Co.)
- Josh C (Rock Station/Sight & Sound)
- Michael Cleveland (Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper)
- Kevin Cummings (Kevin & Lauren/The Boot Scoots)
- Michael Duncan (Wicked Sensation/Sabbath)
- Johnny Edwards (Buster Brown/Montrose/King Kobra/Foreigner/Bleu Phonque)
- Lauren Eid (Kevin & Lauren/The Boot Scoots)
- Erin Flaherty (Empty Arms Band)
- Josh Goodlett (Josh Goodlett Music)
- Keith Hutcheson (Abraham Rush/Rockslide/The Brass Pack)
- Jessica Leslie (Wax Factory - Actress)
- Jim Masterson (Jim Masterson Blues Band/Tailfin Cadillacs)
- LeAndre Melton (Soul/Gospel Singer)
- Frankie Moody (Frankie Moody Music)
- Jesse Murrah (Straight Company)
- Bryan Peak (Pinner)
- Cheryl Price (Most Wanted)
- Tiffany Lynn Puckett (Tiffany Lynn Puckett Band/The Bottle Trees)
- Bob Ramsey (The Merry Pranksters/From Paris/Louisville Slugger Field Organist)
- Traci Slayton (The Derby City Ramblers)
- Amber Steele (Hot Copper)
- Isaac Stephens (Empty Arms Band)
- Blaise Streets (Blaise Streets Band)
- Craig Wagner (Craig Wagner Music)