Bryan Peak's new album "Pinner" is loaded with local appearances

Bryan "Pinner" Peak is a Louisville-based musician who showcases a long list of local talents on his new album Pinner. Peak composed and arranged all of the music, but as you listen to the album, you hear a variety of voices taking center stage, and the instruments behind them also shuffle. To record and engineer the project, Peak called on Phil Bright at Louisville Recording Company.

Physical copies of Pinner are available at a variety of local record shops; you can also stream the new album below.

The local musicians involved include:

