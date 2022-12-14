listen hear! Song of the Day: Hometown rockers White Reaper share new 'Asking for a Ride' preview track "Fog Machine"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

We’re anxiously awaiting ‘Asking for a Ride,’ the new album from White Reaper! It hits record store shelves on January 27th. The Louisville power-pop rockers have released the new song, “Fog Machine,” the second preview following the lead single, “Pages,” which dropped in October.

The band certainly doesn’t disappoint with yet another instantly catchy, hook-filled, all-out rocker. The single comes with a music video directed by Max Moore and you can check it out below.

We are also looking to their upcoming hometown show at Headliners Music Hall on March 25th!

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.