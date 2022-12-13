Normac rocks hard on their new single "Floatin' in the Blue"

Louisville band Normac recently shared their newest single "Floatin' in the Blue." The guitar-driven rock track is included in their recently released EP Electric Pussyfoot.

We first heard of Normac last year when they shared their single "Me & Jane," which would later be included in the Electric Pussyfoot EP. "Floatin' in the Blue" has a nice build that takes an almost pop feel into a thundering rock frenzy by the time the song ends.

Listen to Normac's new single "Floatin' in the Blue" below.