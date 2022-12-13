Cyrussx doesn't have to "Pretend" with new his new 502une

Cyrussx is a musician from Elizabethtown, Kentucky who recently sent us his new single "Pretend". We were impressed with his new song and production values, plus it has a great hook in the chorus. About the new song he said it was inspired by his own self-doubt about his music and this was a way to get himself "out there". He's been releasing music for just a couple of years and is enjoying making indie rock especially. We look forward to hearing more! Check out "Pretend" now streaming.