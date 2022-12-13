© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Culture Maven review: "Incredible But True"

Louisville Public Media
Published December 13, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
A man and a woman appear to be in an attic looking down at something that has captured their attention.
ATELIER DE PRODUCTION-ARTE FRANCE CINEMA-VERSUS PRODUCTION
/

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

This indeed small (74 minutes) French film “Incredible But True” — available at Amazon Prime — is described also as “quirky.”

Which it oh so much is.

Alain Chabat and Leá Drucker portray a couple looking for a new house.

The one they purchase has a surprising characteristic.

There’s a portal in the basement. When one climbs down it, they end up on the second floor of the house and it’s twelve hours later.

OK, but, uh, that’s not all. There’s another thing that happens.

Tsk, tsk, no spoilers here.

Which may be revealed in my more incisive podcast. Or not.

