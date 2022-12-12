© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Caleb Lake utilizes classical training to wail on new single "War"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
via caleblake.com
Caleb Lake

Caleb Lake is a singer-songwriter from Hopkinsville, KY with a new single titled "War." The Kentucky musician is a classically trained vocalist who has left the world of opera for the realm of rock music.

"War," Lake's first release of the year, follows a handful of singles released over the past few years, all of which were recorded in various Nashville studios. He says the new track "is dedicated to all veterans and their families."

Lake's Kentucky roots, classical vocal technique, and rock influences come together for a unique, attention-grabbing sound.

Listen to Caleb Lake's new single "War" below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior