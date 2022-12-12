Caleb Lake utilizes classical training to wail on new single "War"

Caleb Lake is a singer-songwriter from Hopkinsville, KY with a new single titled "War." The Kentucky musician is a classically trained vocalist who has left the world of opera for the realm of rock music.

"War," Lake's first release of the year, follows a handful of singles released over the past few years, all of which were recorded in various Nashville studios. He says the new track "is dedicated to all veterans and their families."

Lake's Kentucky roots, classical vocal technique, and rock influences come together for a unique, attention-grabbing sound.

Listen to Caleb Lake's new single "War" below.