Brandi Carlile plays SNL with help from Lucius

In case you missed it, the marvelous Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

For her second appearance on the show Carlile broke out the always stunning "The Story," the title track from her critically acclaimed 2007 album.

Carlile then brought out some special guests for a tune from her most recent album In These Silent Days— Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, who provided backing vocals on "You and Me on the Rock," just as they do on the LP version.