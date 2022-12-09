© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

Mickey Black sings about why he will "Stay Home for Christmas"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 9, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
Cover Art

Mickey Black is a Louisville native currently based in the Hudson Valley region of New York State. Black released his debut single "Break Don't Bend" earlier this year, and has returned with a holiday single called "Stay Home for Christmas."

The new song forgoes the almost unnatural cheer of traditional Christmas tunes and instead, "explores our politically-charged times from the perspective of someone eager to leave behind painful Christmas traditions and make new memories with the family we choose."

Listen to Mickey Black's new single "Stay Home for Christmas" below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
