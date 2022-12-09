Check out WFPK's 2022 Holiday Specials

Friday, Dec. 16

- A HANUKKAH RIDE HOME W/ LAURA SHINE (5-6 p.m.)

Hanukkah songs for your Friday Ride Home featuring Haim, Barenaked Ladies, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings and more!

Monday, Dec. 19

–BIG HOWELL & POSSUM CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

–MILLENNIUM SOUL HOLIDAY SPECIAL w/ Benny Harris (10-11p.m.)

Join Benny for favorite Christmas songs from soul and R&B, to reggae and hip hop.

Thursday, Dec. 22

–IN THE POCKET w/ Destiny Carter (10-11p.m.)

An hour of holiday jazz, soul and R&B favorites featuring Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ramsey Lewis Trio and new from Khruangin, Destiny's Child and more!

Friday, Dec. 23

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

- FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH W/ MATT ANTHONY (7-11 p.m.)

Listen for a wintery mix with Christmas flavors.

Saturday, Dec. 24

- WINTERSONG WITH STACY OWEN (9 a.m.-noon)

Stacy shares songs about the cold from Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Vampire Weekend and more!

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX (12 - 4 pm)

- RELICS CHRISTMAS WITH DUKE MEYER (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS WITH SHERYL ROUSE (7-10 p.m.)

Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

- COOL CHRISTMAS MIX (10 p.m. -midnight)

Paul Ingles hosts songs to satisfy both the holiday music Grinch as well as the listener who can't get enough holiday tuneage.

Sunday, Dec. 25

- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Michael shares his crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

- ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY (3 – 6 p.m.)

Michael Young hosts Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION (6-9 p.m.)

Aaron Bibelhauser hosts a Bluegrass Christmas special!

- 502UNES CHRISTMAS (9-10 p.m.)

Host Sam Sneed shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists!

Tuesday, Dec. 27

- IN MEMORIAM WITH LAURA SHINE (3-6 p.m.)

Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Taylor Hawkins, Naomi Judd, Meatloaf and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

SHEROES Best of 2022 (10-11 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 30

- WFPK hosts spend the day sharing their favorite albums of 2022!

Saturday, Dec. 31

- WFPK MIX hosted by Stacy Owen (9 a.m.- 2 p.m.)

- 2022 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (2 - 4 p.m.)

Paul Ingles remembers those we’ve lost in 2022 including Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John and more.

Sunday, Jan. 1

- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 p.m.)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2022!

