Check out WFPK's 2022 Holiday Specials
WFPK hosts are planning some special shows to celebrate the holidays.
Friday, Dec. 16
- A HANUKKAH RIDE HOME W/ LAURA SHINE (5-6 p.m.)
Hanukkah songs for your Friday Ride Home featuring Haim, Barenaked Ladies, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings and more!
Monday, Dec. 19
–BIG HOWELL & POSSUM CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 20
–MILLENNIUM SOUL HOLIDAY SPECIAL w/ Benny Harris (10-11p.m.)
Join Benny for favorite Christmas songs from soul and R&B, to reggae and hip hop.
Thursday, Dec. 22
–IN THE POCKET w/ Destiny Carter (10-11p.m.)
An hour of holiday jazz, soul and R&B favorites featuring Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ramsey Lewis Trio and new from Khruangin, Destiny's Child and more!
Friday, Dec. 23
–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)
Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!
- FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH W/ MATT ANTHONY (7-11 p.m.)
Listen for a wintery mix with Christmas flavors.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- WINTERSONG WITH STACY OWEN (9 a.m.-noon)
Stacy shares songs about the cold from Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Vampire Weekend and more!
- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX (12 - 4 pm)
- RELICS CHRISTMAS WITH DUKE MEYER (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)
Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.
- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS WITH SHERYL ROUSE (7-10 p.m.)
Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!
- COOL CHRISTMAS MIX (10 p.m. -midnight)
Paul Ingles hosts songs to satisfy both the holiday music Grinch as well as the listener who can't get enough holiday tuneage.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Michael shares his crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!
- VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY WITH LAURA SHINE (1-3 p.m.)
Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!
- ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY (3 – 6 p.m.)
Michael Young hosts Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.
- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION (6-9 p.m.)
Aaron Bibelhauser hosts a Bluegrass Christmas special!
- 502UNES CHRISTMAS (9-10 p.m.)
Host Sam Sneed shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists!
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- IN MEMORIAM WITH LAURA SHINE (3-6 p.m.)
Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Taylor Hawkins, Naomi Judd, Meatloaf and more.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
SHEROES Best of 2022 (10-11 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 30
- WFPK hosts spend the day sharing their favorite albums of 2022!
Saturday, Dec. 31
- WFPK MIX hosted by Stacy Owen (9 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
- 2022 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (2 - 4 p.m.)
Paul Ingles remembers those we’ve lost in 2022 including Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John and more.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 p.m.)
Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2022!