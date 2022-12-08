© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Sturgill Simpson joins Stephen Colbert on a trip to Greenland to visit U.S. service members

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published December 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Stephen Colbert and Sturgill Simpson are drinking shots.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube
/

Kentucky's own Sturgill Simpson joined late night host Stephen Colbert on a special trip to entertain service members in Greenland.

The duo journeyed to Thule Air Base, where Colbert told jokes before bringing Simpson out for a special purpose: providing comical lyrics for Space Force's official anthem, "Invisible Eagle."

Watch the video of Colbert and Simpson performing the song and entertaining service members with free drinks and questionable karaoke...

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
