Sturgill Simpson joins Stephen Colbert on a trip to Greenland to visit U.S. service members

Kentucky's own Sturgill Simpson joined late night host Stephen Colbert on a special trip to entertain service members in Greenland.

The duo journeyed to Thule Air Base, where Colbert told jokes before bringing Simpson out for a special purpose: providing comical lyrics for Space Force's official anthem, "Invisible Eagle."

Watch the video of Colbert and Simpson performing the song and entertaining service members with free drinks and questionable karaoke...