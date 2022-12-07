© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Jason Meredith makes his debut with the album Lucky Man

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST
jason-meredith.jpg
Album Art

Jason Meredith is a songwriter and musician from Louisville, KY. After writing and performing music for over 25 years, Meredith took the leap towards his first official record this year with the release of his debut album Lucky Man. Meredith says the album includes "the topics of love, hope, losing oneself, starting over, breaking up, and a Christmas song."

With the help of his band mates in Your Second Favorite Band, Meredith was able to build an 11-track alt-country/rock debut.

Listen to Jason Meredith's new album Lucky Man below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior