Jason Meredith makes his debut with the album Lucky Man

Jason Meredith is a songwriter and musician from Louisville, KY. After writing and performing music for over 25 years, Meredith took the leap towards his first official record this year with the release of his debut album Lucky Man. Meredith says the album includes "the topics of love, hope, losing oneself, starting over, breaking up, and a Christmas song."

With the help of his band mates in Your Second Favorite Band, Meredith was able to build an 11-track alt-country/rock debut.

Listen to Jason Meredith's new album Lucky Man below.