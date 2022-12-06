© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Culture Maven review: "The Fabelmans"

Published December 6, 2022
Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

That Steven Spielberg chose to tell his origin story as a filmmaker in a movie as opposed to writing about it is, well, a Duh!!!

“The Fabelmans” is in theaters now, and features Michelle Williams as his mother, Paul Dano as his father, and Gabriel LaBelle as the fictionalized teenaged Spielberg.

We learn how the noted director fell in love for the first time with movies. How that fascination blossomed. How he dealt with his parents fraying relationship. How he dealt with being bullied in high school.

If you consider yourself a movie lover, my guess is you want to see “The Fabelmans.”

It’s worth the trip to the movie house.

Check out my podcast.

