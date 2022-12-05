© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church pay tribute to Mimi Parker with a Low cover

Louisville Public Media
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Phoebe Bridgers Storefront Church Mimi Parker
Paul Mescal; Nathan Keay; Lili Peper via Sargent House.
/

Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church (aka Lukas Frank) have paid tribute to the late Mimi Parker by putting their spin on a Low favorite.

Frank said in a statement:

“In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic, and honest.”

Mimi Parker, Low’s drummer and co-lead vocalist, died last month at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Check out Storefront Church, with help from Phoebe Bridgers, on a beautiful version of "Words"...

