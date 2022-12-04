© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Joy Oladokun contributes "Power" to Rev. Al Sharpton documentary "Loudmouth"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 4, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST
Joy Oladokun
Nolan Wright
listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

“Power, help me use it. All of the people got it.”

Joy Oladokun continues building a repertoire of hopeful, joyous and inspiring music. Her latest release, the timely, gospel-tinged song, “Power,” was written for the new documentary, Loudmouth. The uplifting anthem serves as a powerful ending to the film about the life and battles of Civil Rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

A press release further detailed the song:

“Power” illuminates the power of Oladokun’s songcraft and delivery. Inspired by Reverend Al Sharpton’s historic journey crusading for Civil Rights, Oladokun wrote this potent anthem alone specifically for the film. It stretches from moments of vulnerability into a gospel-style crescendo with a skyscraping chorus meant as a call-to-action, “Power, help me use it. All of the people got it.”

Loudmouth was produced by John Legend and directed by Josh Alexander. The documentary arrives in theaters on December 9 and will begin streaming on Amazon and Apple TV on January 13, 2023.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.

