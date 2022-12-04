© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Joe P: "The best stuff comes when you're not trying so hard."

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Joe P
artist website
/

Joe P on how TikTok took his songs from the basement to the world, finding the perfect record label relationship, and how a Jersey boy came to love Springsteen.

It was a real pleasure having New Jersey native Joe P visit us in the WFPK studio. Speaking with John Timmons, Joe shared how the pandemic lead to the demise of his longtime band, and the isolation that ultimately became a freeing experience. We learned how TikTok took his lo-fi recordings from the basement to the world, leading to a record label signing. We loved the stories about his early discovery of the guitar as a toy, staring his first band in the sixth grade, hearing him call Radiohead “aliens” and how an Asbury Park, New Jersey resident ultimately became a huge Bruce Springsteen fan. Oh, and then there’s the three songs he performed, including a Springsteen cover. We look forward to having him join us again soon.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
