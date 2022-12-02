listen hear! Song of the Day: Louisville's qwerty celebrate new EP release with lead single "Sweater"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

Louisville band qwerty is the new side project of Tess Fulkerson (formerly with Routine Caffeine) and Anemic Royalty's Seamus Coyle. When recording, Seamus plays guitar, bass and sings. Tess plays drums and sings. For live shows, qwerty is joined by Anemic Royalty’s Jeremy Rochman on bass and a rotating cast of rhythm guitarists.

The band, originally the brainchild of Tess, has been making music since 2019. When she and Seamus began dating, she shared her music with him and it molded into what is now present-day qwerty. Both share the songwriting duties.

Today (12/2) they are releasing their new EP, Death By Doritos. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single, “Sweater,” with us and we’re excited to premiere it! When asked about the story behind the song, they shared;

“Tess wrote this song after a depressive episode made worse by drinking during the pandemic. The relatable nature of turning to creature comforts when life gets hard, like simply going to Target to do some retail therapy, is what we tried to capture with this catchy, yet somber tune.”

They will be celebrating with an album release show at Kaiju this evening (12/2). Bad Mustache, Jeremy and the Khaki Joggers, and Bunsang are also on the bill. Another reason to celebrate is that it’s also Tess’s birthday!

