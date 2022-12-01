listen hear! Song of the Day: Sunny War "Higher" (featuring David Rawlings)

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We’re looking forward to the release of Anarchist Gospel, the upcoming new album from Sunny War! The Nashville-based singer-songwriter recently shared the first preview with the lead single, “No Reason.”

Her new album will feature contributions from special guests including Jim James, Allison Russell, the Raconteurs’ Jack Lawrence, and more. She has just released the new track, “Higher”, which features longtime Gillian Welch collaborator David Rawlings. It’s the perfect pairing on the sparse, breakup- inspired tune.

“I wrote ‘Higher’ around this time last year, just a few days after my ex collected the last of his belongings from our apartment,” she explained in a press release. “The break up was fresh and I was thinking about all the years we spent together. I was also thinking about how much stronger I was before our relationship. I remember feeling really weak at the end… I knew it was over when I didn’t even have the energy to fight anymore. The ‘I am out of remedies, at least I’m not a liar’ lyric sums up how I felt when I knew it was really over and time to be honest about it. All I could do at that point was let go and try to figure out how to get back to whoever I was back when I respected myself. It was the same person my ex was attracted to in the first place that he unknowingly destroyed.”

Anarchist Gospel will be released February 3 via New West Records.

