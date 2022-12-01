© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

Home Grown Head serves piping hot southern rock on their new EP Dig In

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST
Cover Art
via Instagram

Home Grown Head is a rock band based in Lexington, KY with a new EP titled Dig In. Founded in 2015, the bluegrass natives have continued to build a reputation as a high-energy southern rock experience. Guitarist and vocalist Drew Cercone plays alongside bassist Tyler Stamper and Will Phillips on trumpet; Evan Strippelhoff rounds out their sound on the drums.

One of the most obvious and appealing qualities of Home Grown Head is their ability to have a good time. Their relationship with fun is apparent in the music videos for the Dig In songs "Headscrewed" and "For Yourself."

Watch the videos and listen to Home Grown Head's new EP Dig In below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
