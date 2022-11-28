© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

The 1975's Matty Healy: "Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot"

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 28, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST
The-1975
The 1975
/

The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Avoiding Boredom, & The Influence of Depeche Mode and Joy Division

The 1975’s Matt Healy talks with Kyle Meredith about Being Funny In a Foreign Language. The frontman discusses his knack for being self-aware in his lyrics, writing songs that don’t have choruses, plans to produce more projects for other artists, and how they’ve avoided being bored of the process. Healy also tells us about the album’s closing track, “The Gentleness of When We Are Together,” the pitfalls of over-analyzing art, the influence that Depeche Mode and Joy Division have had on them, and working with Samual Bradley on their latest videos.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith