Jack McBrayer: "Working on this preschool show about kindness has helped me deal with the world"

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, REM, and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

Jack McBrayer talks with Kyle Meredith about the 2nd season of his preschool-aimed Apple TV+ series Hello Jack, The Kindness Show. The actor tells us how the show was inspired by how he was perceiving world news and social happenings, how it’s helped him deal with dark events, and how he uses his comedic background within the show. McBrayer also fans out on OK Go as the show’s house band, growing up as an REM fan, having guest stars like Gillian Jacobs, Christin Shaw, Tony Hale, Joe Lo Truglio on the show, and he stays true to his 30 Rock character Kenneth “The Page” Parcell.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.