listen hear! Song of the Day: Glen Phillips searches for balance in life with "Stone Throat"

Toad the Wet Sprocket front man Glen Phillipsrecently released his fifth solo album, There Is So Much Here. The record’s opening track is the mid-tempo rocker, “Stone Throat.” Phillips sings, “A stone throat can’t sing / wooden heart won’t beat / I’m gonna to meet you in the middle between the wanting and the need.”

Commenting on the track he said, “Coming out of lockdown has been a slow process. Getting used to crowds and noise, wanting to run away to places I wasn’t allowed to go for a while, and also valuing the quiet time at home when there was no place to escape to.”

“The push and pull between longing to run away and wanting a strong home base can be a heavy tide... trying to find something that feels like truth in the ebb and flow.”

