Drew Crawley recently shared a new single titled "Wild Boys." The Louisville-based singer-songwriter only began releasing music last year, and WFPK has enjoyed his indie, folk, and rock-influenced tunes. Crawley turns up the rock influence and the party energy on the new guitar-driven track, making "Wild Boys" one of his wildest tracks to date, both musically and lyrically.

Listen to Drew Crawley's newest single "Wild Boys" below.