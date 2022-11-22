© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Culture Maven review: "Enola Holmes 2"

By Mel Fisher
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
Enola2
Netflix
/

C D K · Culture Maven on Film: Enola Holmes 2

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Remember how much I loved the 2020 release which introduced us to Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s similarly astute younger sis, Enola.

Well, she’s back, having opened her detective agency.

This sequel is just as engaging as the original.

A worker in a match factory goes missing. Her adolescent younger sister gets Enola to help find her.

Two hours of mystery, chicanery, detecting, romance and delightful entertainment ensue.

“Enola Holmes 2” can be streamed on Netflix.

For more details, listen to my podcast above.

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher