Bush's Gavin Rossdale: "Nicolas Cage is the best actor in the world"

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST
Bush
Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, & Constantine 2

Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Art of Survival and why it ended up being one of Bush’s heaviest albums. The songwriter talks Coldplay, The Mars Volta, and Leonard Cohen, as well as his love of religious iconography in his lyrics, and being a reader of Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins. Rossdale also talks about his hopes of being in the just-announced Constantine 2 and why he says that Nicholas Cage is “the best actor in the world.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith