Metric's Emily Haines: "The soothing of pain comes from exposing it, not suppressing it."

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, & Johnny Marr

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw join Kyle Meredith to talk Formentera, the band’s eighth studio LP. The two discuss how they used a travel book as a way to escape during lockdown, inevitably influencing the journey within the songs, learning that they’re not in total control of and finding the ways of letting go, and creating the epic “Doomscroller”. James goes on to tell us about taking inspiration from Johnny Marr, while Emily recounts their time with composer Howard Shore and if they plan to do any more film scores in the future.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.