89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music
Music

Kathryn Brooks previews debut EP with new single "Cottonwoods"

By Otis Junior
Published November 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
Kat Brooks Single Art-01
Cover Art
/

Kathryn Brooks is a Louisville musician with a new single out today called "Cottonwoods."  We first heard from the singer-songwriter earlier this year when she shared her debut single "February." Brooks plays slide guitar on the new song, and enlisted the help of Maggie Halfman to contribute vocal harmonies. "Cottonwoods" is the first single of Brooks' upcoming debut EP Last Looks, a 5-track collection recorded and produced by Louisville musician and producer Anthony Keenan.

Of the new song, Brooks says, "'Cottonwoods' encapsulates how romance and ego play the main roles in the success and demise of relationships, especially between artists."

Last Looks, the debut EP from Kathryn Brooks, is scheduled to be released on January 20. Listen to the lead single "Cottonwoods" below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior