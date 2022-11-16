© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Nolia Noon's new song "Santa Maria" has got a gritty surf vibe

By Laura Shine
Published November 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
nolianoon
Rajat Kapoor
/

The spirit of gritty surfer rock can be heard in Louisville band Nolia Noon's brand new single called "Santa Maria" which just came out today. Drummer Nick Beach conjures up a bit of "Wipe Out" as the song propels forward with singer/guitarist Jared Foo's frantic strumming and John Roach's pounding bass lines throughout. The trio is playing tonight at The Mag Bar with Heather Summers and The Montvales. They also will be a part of The Louisville Film Society's Short Film Slam at The Speed Museum this Thursday, November 17 for their music video of their song "Roses". Check out the new song "Santa Maria" below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqecZujEkvk

 

Music
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine