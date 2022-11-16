Nolia Noon's new song "Santa Maria" has got a gritty surf vibe

The spirit of gritty surfer rock can be heard in Louisville band Nolia Noon's brand new single called "Santa Maria" which just came out today. Drummer Nick Beach conjures up a bit of "Wipe Out" as the song propels forward with singer/guitarist Jared Foo's frantic strumming and John Roach's pounding bass lines throughout. The trio is playing tonight at The Mag Bar with Heather Summers and The Montvales. They also will be a part of The Louisville Film Society's Short Film Slam at The Speed Museum this Thursday, November 17 for their music video of their song "Roses". Check out the new song "Santa Maria" below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqecZujEkvk