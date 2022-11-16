listen hear! Song of the Day: The Linda Lindas rock out on their holiday single "Groovy Xmas"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s been a huge year for the young punk-rockers The Linda Lindas. Following the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘Growing Up’, and numerous TV and concert appearances, they’re definitely getting us the holiday spirit with the new single, “Groovy Xmas.”

The lyrics call out some of our Christmas favorites: “We’ll all watch Charlie Brown Christmas/ Then Home Alone, Elf, and The Grinch/ Same playlist every year/ Mariah brings the cheer/ And pumpkin spice lattes are here!”

“There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife…,” the band shared in a statement. “We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

The band also shared the equally festive video:



