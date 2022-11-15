A new documentary on Abbey Road Studios is coming and we have the trailer!

A new full-length documentary giving "unparalleled access" to the famed Abbey Road Studios will soon arrive via Disney+.

If These Walls Could Sing is directed by none other than Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney, and features not only the legendary Beatle, but bandmate Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, John Williams, Cliff Richard, Jimmy Page, Dame Shirley Bassey, George Lucas, Nile Rodgers, Kate Bush, Ye, Celeste, Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

Mary McCartney guides viewers through nine decades to tell the stories behind iconic recordings and the people who made the magic happen.

If These Walls Could Sing will arrive at Disney+ December 16th. For now check out the intriguing trailer...