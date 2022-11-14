Watch Dave Grohl join The Breeders onstage to cover Pixies' "Gigantic"

Joe Walsh held his 6th VetsAid benefit concert last night in Columbus, Ohio, which featured performers who hail from the Buckeye State.

The James Gang, Nine Inch Nails, Black Keys, The Breeders, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, all returned home to help raise funds for grass-roots military veterans organizations either based in Ohio or that "ear-marked the funds they received for programs in the state."

Grohl was billed as a special guest and indeed made multiple appearances during the event, joining Walsh with the James Gang as well as Walsh's solo band, to play drums on “Funk #49" and "Rocky Mountain Way", plus guitar on the Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good."

But our favorite performance found Grohl joining The Breeders for a fantastic cover of Pixies' 1988 Surfer Rosa track, "Gigantic"...