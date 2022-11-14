© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Culture Maven review: "Causeway"

By Mel Fisher
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
Causeway_Poster_01
Apple TV+
/

C D K · Culture Maven on Film: "Causeway"

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

What a pleasure it is to see Louisville’s favorite actor Jennifer Lawrence back on the screen.

Even if “Causeway” is only streaming at Apple TV+.

Lawrence plays Lynsey, who is traumatized by an explosion while in the military abroad.

She undergoes serious rehab.

Then because of her circumstances must return to New Orleans, and the unhappy home of her youth.

The quiet contemplative film centers around the relationship of Lawrence’s character with James (Bryan Tyree Henry), who is also trying to recover from a similarly traumatic incident in his life.

The acting makes it all worthwhile.

For more details, listen to my podcast above.

Music
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher