Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: "Although we were known for arguments, most of it was absolutely terrific"

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason on Touring the Early Catalog, New Floyd Music, and Remixing Animals

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest tour with Saucerful of Secrets, the allstar band that brings Floyd’s pre-Darkside catalog back to life. The drummer discusses how the songs have changed over the years, how the legendary band went against the R&B trends during their 60s startup, hearing David Bowie cover See Emily Play for his Pinups record, and misremembering one of his own influences of Chico Hamilton. Mason also digs into the transitional moments of Atom Heart Mother and Meddle, the band’s reputation for arguments, and what it’s like being the middleman between Roger Waters and David Gilmour. We also get to hear about recently creating a new Pink Floyd song and if he foresees more from the partnership, as well as the story behind the just released Animals 2018 Remix.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.