Wayne Graham's new video for "How Was Your Night" is sad-ish and funny-ish

By Laura Shine
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
Wayne Graham is a band, not a person. They want you to know that first and foremost. But they also want you to enjoy their music which is easy to do with songs that are multi-textured in subject matter, tempo, different lead vocals, and great melodies. The band was formed in 2010 by brothers Kenny and Hayden Miles who are from Whitesburg, KY.  Their new album called "ISH" drops tomorrow, Nov. 11th, while they are currently on tour in Germany. They've released several tracks and videos from the new album including the sad-ish and funny-ish song "How Was Your Night?" below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=yVusrC_b0a4&fbclid=IwAR0q7BM3HDQvdOjpM15Cz6ibDcsYI6M3iWKFiP-TAh8ssQjgLbSQwm1qzsU

 

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
