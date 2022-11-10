Perfume Genius shared a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning"

Perfume Genius included a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" on a new EP that continues Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas also included his own songs “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor” in the performance.

He shared a statement about the release, saying:

I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. “4 Minute Warning” became a favorite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.”

Listen to Perfume Genius' Live at Electric Lady EP including his cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" below.