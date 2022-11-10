© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

Perfume Genius shared a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning"

By Otis Junior
Published November 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
ezgif.com-gif-maker (10)
Noël McGrath
/

Perfume Genius included a cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" on a new EP that continues Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas also included his own songs “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor” in the performance.

He shared a statement about the release, saying:

I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. “4 Minute Warning” became a favorite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.”

Listen to Perfume Genius' Live at Electric Lady EP including his cover of Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
