listen hear! Song of the Day: Lucius "Muse"

It came as a pleasant surprise to get new music from longtime WFPK favorites, Lucius! They just shared their new one-off single, “Muse.” It’s a dreamy number, full of their beautifully layered lush harmonies.

It’s their first new music since their Second Nature album arrived back in April. Lucius’ Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe co-wrote the song with Jillian Jacqueline, and was produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile. They first debuted the song live while on tour back in April and have now shared the studio version.

“‘Muse’ is a snapshot of love and the endless creativity it can inspire,” the duo shared. “Though separated by computer screens in the heart of lockdown, we managed to delve deep with our talented friend, Jillian Jacqueline, about the nuances and preciousness of relationships: Where they start, how they deepen, vulnerability vs complacency, the differences between infatuation and rich partnership. ‘Muse’ was our musical springboard.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



