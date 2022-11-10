© 2022 Louisville Public Media

A conversation with Carrie Newcomer: "Hope is a renewable resource"

By Laura Shine
Published November 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
Carrie+Newcomer+2021
Carrie Newcomer
/

I recently got to speak with musician Carrie Newcomer who was in Louisville to kick off the 26th annual Festival of Faiths. I've been a fan for a very long time going back to the late 80's to present day. Once you hear our conversation, you will understand why she was invited to the Festival of Faiths. She's a deep thinker, a self-described seeker, and so much more than just a musician. Although, in my experience as an interviewer of many musicians, most are pretty deep thinkers and observers of the world around them. But as Carrie speaks her truth, she helps put into language what many of us are feeling or thinking without being able to as eloquently describe it. We spoke on the heels of the 2022 Midterm elections and it was very good timing as we may all be trying to make sense of what seems like a critical moment in our history.  And as an added bonus, Carrie performed two songs for us!

https://soundcloud.com/wfpk/carrie-newcomer-live-in-the-wfpk-studio

Music
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine