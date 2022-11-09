listen hear! Song of the Day: Ben Harper asks the timely question "Where Did We Go Wrong"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Earlier this year, three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer/activist Ben Harper released his 17th album, Bloodline Maintenance. The new work was largely inspired his father’s lasting influence, and the loss of a longtime friend. It’s his first “proper” album in six years (the last was all instrumental following his collaboration with bluesman Charlie Musselwhite).

Speaking about the new record, Ben said, “It was like I was moving forward and venturing into places I had never been before,” he says. Taking everything I’ve learned from every other record and kind of setting fire to it all and starting over. And I knew the sounds I was hearing in my head were so unorthodox that I had to do most of it myself.”

Bloodline Maintenance continues Harper’s long history as one the most powerful protest singers of our generation. One of many outstanding tracks is the timely, “Where Did We Go Wrong,” addressing the current political dysfunction in America.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day below:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.