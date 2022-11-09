© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Lauv: "This is the first time I felt like I've really let go."

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST
Lauv_All-4-Nothing-Im-So-In-Love-Main-Press-Select-Photo-Cred-Clare-Gillen
Clare Gillen
/

Lauv on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club Hotline

Lauv joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest album, All 4 Nothing, and current tour. The alt-pop musician tells us about the existential crisis that led to the record, using inner child therapy and meditation, and being able to talk to his younger self through the songs. He also discusses how he approached writing about his drug use as well as Lauv’s Meditation Club, a hotline that fans can call to get guided meditations from him regularly.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith