© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

2010s Countdown

By Stacy Owen
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST
2010s Albums

Voting is closed and we've begun tallying the top songs of the 2010s! Now, listen as we count down the Top 500 vote getters, Monday, December 5th through Friday, December 9th.

Just before we reach #1, we'll draw the winner of the pair of tickets to see Death Cab For Cutie at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Friday, January 27th! 

Keep an eye on this page for hourly updates of which albums made the countdown!

502 Hemp is proud to sponsor the 2010s Countdown! You can too!  Donate now to support the great programming you hear each day!

Music
Stacy Owen
Stacy is the WFPK Program Director. Email Stacy at sowen@lpm.org.
See stories by Stacy Owen