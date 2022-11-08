listen hear! Song of the Day: Tank and The Bangas just wanna go "Outside"

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Earlier this year, New Orleans-based band Tank and The Bangas released their third album, Red Balloon. It was written during the pandemic-ordered break from the band’s rigorous touring schedule. One of our favorite tracks is “Outside", celebrating the return of live music and getting back on the road again.

In a press release, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball said, “I think everybody is feeling that excitement and anxiousness about concerts and festivals coming back again. That’s what “Outside” is all about for live show lovers like us, who live for the energy we get from the people. We’re excited to share this song with you and can’t wait until the world is singing back to us, “we outside.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day below: (Explicit lyrics)



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.