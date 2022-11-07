© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

New Louisville band The Apertures shared their debut album Kodachrome

By Otis Junior
Published November 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
The Apertures are an indie-rock trio based in Louisville, KY with a new album titled Kodachrome. Guitarist and vocalist Wesley Hardin and bassist Tyler Martin previously worked together in a band where Hardin's cousin, Quinton Caster, produced records for them. After disbanding their previous project, the trio continued working together, and Caster eventually became the drummer for what would become The Apertures.

Kodachrome, the debut album from The Apertures, is a 10-track offering with a lo-fi, blues-rock influence. Take a listen to the full album below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
